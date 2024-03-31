SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Raised by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,448. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

