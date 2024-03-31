SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

