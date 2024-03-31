SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1191 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. 1,187,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,677. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.