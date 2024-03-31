SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock remained flat at $27.94 during midday trading on Friday. 7,311,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

