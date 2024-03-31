SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

