SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $562.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.