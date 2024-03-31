SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $562.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
