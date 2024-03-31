SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

XLSR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,021. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

