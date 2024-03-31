Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 29th total of 678,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sphere 3D
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sphere 3D Price Performance
NASDAQ ANY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 1,209,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,932. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.81. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 106.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
Further Reading
