Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 29th total of 678,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sphere 3D

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sphere 3D Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 1,209,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,932. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.81. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 106.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.