Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 515,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 191.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spok by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at about $3,850,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 319.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 218,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 104.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,832. Spok has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 11.27%.

Spok Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 162.34%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

