SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

