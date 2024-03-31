Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 474,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:URNJ opened at $25.43 on Friday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

