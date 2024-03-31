Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.