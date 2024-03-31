Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 175.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sterling Check by 71.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sterling Check by 129.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Sterling Check Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 765,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.47. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

