STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUG opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

