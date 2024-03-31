StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.