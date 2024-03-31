StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.61 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
