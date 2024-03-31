StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.61 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

