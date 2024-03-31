StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.