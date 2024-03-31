StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.