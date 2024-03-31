StockNews.com Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $139.35 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,140,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,809,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

