StockNews.com Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

OSIS stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

