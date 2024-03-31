StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

