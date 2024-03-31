StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
SPLP opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,070.13.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
