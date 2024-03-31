StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

SPLP opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,070.13.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.