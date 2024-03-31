StockNews.com Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,471.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,316,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

