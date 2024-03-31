StockNews.com Upgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

