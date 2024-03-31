Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

