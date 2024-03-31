Strategic Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 504,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,816. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

