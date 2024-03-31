Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

