Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.79. 7,192,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

