Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

