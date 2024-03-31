Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,916 shares of company stock worth $1,506,291 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

