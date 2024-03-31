Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 5,440,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

