Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. 1,628,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

