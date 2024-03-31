Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Surrozen Trading Up 9.6 %

SRZN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 35,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

