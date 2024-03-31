Sutter Gold Mining (SGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.
Sutter Gold Mining Price Performance
SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.03.
About Sutter Gold Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sutter Gold Mining
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.