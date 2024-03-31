Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 540,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 123,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.88.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

