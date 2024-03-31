Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.24.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

