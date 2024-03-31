Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Sysmex Stock Performance

Shares of SSMXY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

