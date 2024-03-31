T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.22. 3,919,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

