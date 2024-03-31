T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.68% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $465.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

