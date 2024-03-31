Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

