TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNX. Cfra boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.