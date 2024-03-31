TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $40.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $944.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.76, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

