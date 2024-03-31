Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,437,862 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,113,560 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

