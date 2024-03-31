Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $922.67 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $922.67 million and approximately $55.44 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000920 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,801,957,774,781 coins and its circulating supply is 5,833,570,587,239 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

