TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $255.86 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $255.86 million and $11.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00025766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,964,707,592 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,305,992 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

