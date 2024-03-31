Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

