Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.63.

TSLA stock opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.06. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

