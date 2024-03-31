Tevis Investment Management Acquires 5,630 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.1% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

