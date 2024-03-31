Tevis Investment Management Acquires Shares of 695 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $291.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

