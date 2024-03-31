Tevis Investment Management Cuts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tevis Investment Management cut its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

